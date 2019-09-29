Analysts Anticipate United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Will Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) will announce $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. United Technologies posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full-year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS.

UTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $3,488,149.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,458 shares in the company, valued at $13,596,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,345 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 62.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.39. 2,136,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,279. The stock has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.72. United Technologies has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

