Analysts Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. FormFactor posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

FORM stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 336,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,103. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57.

In other news, Director Michael W. Zellner sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $313,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,011.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $425,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,054,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

