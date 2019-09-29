Analysts Expect Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.60 (Hold) from the five analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $43.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Helios Technologies an industry rank of 203 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLIO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Helios Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of HLIO stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.60. 37,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.83.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $143.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $837,993 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

