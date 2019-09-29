Analysts Set Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Price Target at $5.84

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.84.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,938,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -521.00 and a beta of 0.87. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1,723.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 34.6% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

