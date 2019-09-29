Analysts Set Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) Price Target at $26.53

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.53.

FNSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Finisar from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on Finisar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of Finisar stock remained flat at $$23.77 during trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. Finisar has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $25.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Finisar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 5,625,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,656,000 after purchasing an additional 71,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Finisar by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,865,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,410,000 after acquiring an additional 311,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Finisar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,966,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,845,000 after acquiring an additional 66,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Finisar by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,534,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,900 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in Finisar by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,227,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after acquiring an additional 231,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

