Analysts Set Total SA (EPA:FP) Target Price at €58.36

Shares of Total SA (EPA:FP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €58.36 ($67.86).

Several research firms recently weighed in on FP. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. HSBC set a €51.50 ($59.88) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

EPA:FP traded up €0.87 ($1.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €47.59 ($55.34). The company had a trading volume of 8,383,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.36. Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

