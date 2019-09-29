Analyzing Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forestar Group and Maui Land & Pineapple’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $114.32 million 6.48 N/A N/A N/A Maui Land & Pineapple $11.04 million 18.77 $500,000.00 N/A N/A

Maui Land & Pineapple has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forestar Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Forestar Group and Maui Land & Pineapple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forestar Group currently has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.06%. Given Forestar Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Profitability

This table compares Forestar Group and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group N/A 2.96% 1.90% Maui Land & Pineapple 7.17% 2.70% 1.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Forestar Group has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc. sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Maui, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

