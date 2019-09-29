Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,800 ($23.52).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,230 ($29.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,128 ($27.81).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 1,886.40 ($24.65) on Thursday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,529.80 ($19.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,810.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,997.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.51. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93) per share, for a total transaction of £22,140 ($28,929.83). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,023 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,550.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

