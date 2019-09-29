ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Up 10.6% in September

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.
In related news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 19,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $1,423,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 98,451 shares of company stock worth $7,006,801 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,239 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.
ANIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.
Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 92,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $879.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.22.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.
