Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

APLE opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $341.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,133,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,959,366.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redd Hugh bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,644.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 112,879 shares of company stock valued at $864,026. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

