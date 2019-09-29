Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives $14.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.69.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,331,000 after acquiring an additional 79,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 44.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 373,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 473,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at $3,908,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAOI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 418,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,458. The company has a market capitalization of $224.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

