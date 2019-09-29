Aragon Market Capitalization Reaches $21.98 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00009210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Upbit, IDEX and Liqui. During the last week, Aragon has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $21.98 million and approximately $6,154.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00190100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.62 or 0.01028345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021009 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00088057 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,700,256 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, AirSwap, Bitfinex, Liqui, HitBTC and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

