Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Up 6.5% in September

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Chardan Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of ARCT stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $10.42. 142,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,365. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.75% and a negative net margin of 50.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CFO Andy Sassine acquired 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne acquired 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,413 shares of company stock valued at $289,130 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 927,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 111,968 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

