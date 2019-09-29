Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,711,000 after acquiring an additional 264,632 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 287,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 482.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,608. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.60. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. acquired 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,658.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $247,289. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

