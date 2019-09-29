Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.07. 410,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $86.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $217,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $3,963,468.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,820,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 35.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 537,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 141,520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 308.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 87,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 312.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 224,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. Bank of America lowered Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.02.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.