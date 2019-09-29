Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

AHT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $336.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.71). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $415.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other news, insider Mark Nunneley bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 501,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,443.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 750,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 736.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

