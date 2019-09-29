ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s earnings. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

ASLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.30% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN remained flat at $$1.79 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,002. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.37.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

