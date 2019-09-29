Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Sold by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 242,750 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels makes up about 2.1% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 3.65% of Aspen Aerogels worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 870,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 105,803 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $3,309,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $1,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASPN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.95. 7,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Aspen Aerogels Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

