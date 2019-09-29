Atheios Hits Market Cap of $7,046.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Atheios has a market cap of $7,046.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 51.3% against the dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

