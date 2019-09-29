Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Short Interest Down 12.2% in September

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 318,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

BCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

BCEL traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. 107,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,016. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.71.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($2.90). On average, analysts forecast that Atreca will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

