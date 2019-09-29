AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $12.98 Per Share

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $12.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $14.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2020 earnings at $11.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $17.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $22.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $64.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $14.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $13.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $18.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $24.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $71.37 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,234.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,128.00.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,085.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,075.80. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $705.01 and a 1 year high of $1,186.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.