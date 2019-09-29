Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) to report $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 138.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 195,476 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 40,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 166,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,471. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.