Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 680,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.79. 307,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,907. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Axcelis Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.