Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 184.35% and a negative return on equity of 81.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. Aytu Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aytu Bioscience and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

