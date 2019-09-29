Baader Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €29.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Independent Research set a €24.20 ($28.14) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jenoptik currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.53 ($33.17).

JEN stock opened at €22.95 ($26.69) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 1-year high of €36.80 ($42.79). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.26.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

