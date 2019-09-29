Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $77.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,531. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.682 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,627,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,754,000 after acquiring an additional 168,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,847,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,984,000 after acquiring an additional 928,427 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,596,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $680,426,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,495,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,451,000 after acquiring an additional 133,887 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

