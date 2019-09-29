Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Raises Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$76.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$66.36 and a one year high of C$77.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.21.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5020113 earnings per share for the current year.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

