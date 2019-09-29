Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 740.71 ($9.68).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of TATE stock opened at GBX 733.60 ($9.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 723.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 737.19. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of GBX 628.20 ($8.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.