Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Down 10.9% in September

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 87,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.07. 28,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 23,884 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSET shares. ValuEngine raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

