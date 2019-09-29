Bathurst Resources Ltd (ASX:BRL) Plans Final Dividend of $0.00

Bathurst Resources Ltd (ASX:BRL) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

BRL opened at A$0.10 ($0.07) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bathurst Resources has a 1 year low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of A$0.14 ($0.10). The firm has a market cap of $166.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33.

Bathurst Resources Company Profile

Bathurst Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of coal in New Zealand. The company holds interests in the Canterbury Coal mine located in the west of Christchurch; Stockton mine located in the north of Westport; and Takitimu mine located in the Northwest of Invercargill.

