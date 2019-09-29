Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAYN. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €79.90 ($92.91).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €64.68 ($75.21) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €64.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.97.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

