BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of BBAVY stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.38.

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

