BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,931 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $18,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,574,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,494,000 after purchasing an additional 98,498 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BB&T during the second quarter valued at about $1,449,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 15.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of BB&T during the second quarter valued at about $10,578,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,130,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 89,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

BB&T stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,031,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

BBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

In other BB&T news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock worth $714,407,173. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

