Bean Cash (BITB) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $794,932.00 and approximately $64.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $50.98 and $32.15.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000114 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,263,009,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum.

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $50.98, $5.60, $18.94, $24.68, $20.33 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.