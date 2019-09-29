Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,900 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 905,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert K. Gifford sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $81,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa K. Weeks sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $99,594.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,224 shares in the company, valued at $685,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 43.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,769,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,795,000 after purchasing an additional 532,904 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,014,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after purchasing an additional 93,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,123 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 492,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 487,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHE stock remained flat at $$29.11 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 169,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,005. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.