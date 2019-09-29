BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Up 7.2% in September

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,040,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 15,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,338. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 3,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in BHP Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.