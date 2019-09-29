Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 714.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 94.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $87.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $188,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,587,601 shares in the company, valued at $97,423,177.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BHVN stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.52. 901,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,129. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.71.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

