BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) traded down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27, 692,367 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,171,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioScrip from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioScrip from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $445.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.52.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $191.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioScrip Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioScrip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Venor Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BioScrip by 3.4% during the second quarter. Venor Capital Management LP now owns 12,333,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BioScrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioScrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioScrip by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 332,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS)

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

