Bitblocks (BBK) Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last Week

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $80,108.00 and $86.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027218 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002269 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00136521 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000859 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,094.28 or 1.00159165 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000751 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

