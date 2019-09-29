bitCNY Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $216.64 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001738 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00189630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.01023592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021085 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00088449 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 48,786,700 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.