BitCoal Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $1,446.00 and $11.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00692276 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003860 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003304 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.