Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 27% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $7.38 or 0.00092010 BTC on popular exchanges including CEX.IO, Trade Satoshi, Coinnest and Korbit. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $129.23 million and approximately $15.71 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00466647 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00041738 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003002 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000584 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000508 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMarket, Altcoin Trader, Vebitcoin, Negocie Coins, Bitlish, Binance, Ovis, BitFlip, Korbit, Braziliex, OKEx, Bithumb, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Bitsane, Coinone, Bitinka, Huobi, HitBTC, Exmo, Bleutrade, Kucoin, Bittrex, C2CX, YoBit, Gate.io, TDAX, Coinnest, Graviex, Zebpay, Upbit, Koineks, BitBay, Sistemkoin, Bit-Z, Exrates, CEX.IO, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, Indodax, DSX, SouthXchange and QuadrigaCX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

