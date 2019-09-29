bitJob Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. One bitJob token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. bitJob has a total market capitalization of $23,653.00 and $65.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitJob has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About bitJob

bitJob’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob. The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

