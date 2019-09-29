BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.72.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $446.13. 539,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,414. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $487.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $427.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.68.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

