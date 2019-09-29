BLAST (BLAST) Market Capitalization Reaches $77,675.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last week, BLAST has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $77,675.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006978 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 52,930,413 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

