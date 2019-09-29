BlitzPredict (XBP) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $230,658.00 and approximately $372.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One BlitzPredict token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlitzPredict Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,569,838 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io.

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

