Bloom (BLT) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Bloom token can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bibox and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Bloom has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $4,090.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, IDEX, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

