BOMB (BOMB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $87,263.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. BOMB has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $87,263.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One BOMB token can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00015912 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027218 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002269 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00136521 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000859 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,094.28 or 1.00159165 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000751 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001923 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 957,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,586 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

