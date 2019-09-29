Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BOO. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price for the company. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 278.18 ($3.63).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 263.10 ($3.44) on Wednesday. Boohoo Group has a one year low of GBX 146.40 ($1.91) and a one year high of GBX 288.60 ($3.77). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 245.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 222.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In related news, insider Brian Small purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 231 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £46,200 ($60,368.48).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

