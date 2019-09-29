BOOM Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One BOOM token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $50,123.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOOM has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00190100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.62 or 0.01028345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021009 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00088057 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM's total supply is 975,586,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,690,339 tokens. BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

